After giving Real Madrid a huge sit-in this Saturday, Kylian Mbappé had an affectionate public gesture with the white club and its president the next day, in one of the paragraphs of the message he published in the afternoon on his social networks: “Thank you sincerely Real Madrid and Florentino Pérez. I acknowledge the opportunity and privilege of having been courted by such an institution. I imagine the disappointment. At the height of my doubts. I will be his first fan in the Champions League final in Paris. In my house”, wrote the footballer, who will appear this Monday at 3:00 p.m. at a press conference with the president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

That was the penultimate paragraph of a statement in which he expanded on what he had said the day before on the pitch, before the game against Metz: “I am very happy to be able to continue playing in France, the country where I was born, grew up and developed. . And that gives me the opportunity to pursue my dreams, ”he insists in his text this Sunday. “I have decided to extend my contract with Paris Saint-Germain. I am convinced that here I can continue to grow within a club that gives you all the means to reach the top”.

The statement especially exploits the emotional side: “Since I was a child, instead of dreaming my life, I prefer to live my dream. It is a choice, a principle and a privilege. Since I was a child, I have tried to advance from challenge to challenge.”

