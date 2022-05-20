Now it’s time to choose Kylian: ” attacker Kylian Mbappé “has an agreement” with Paris Saint-Germainwho wants to convince him to stay, and with Real Madrid, who wants to sign him, assured the soccer player’s mother, Fayza Lamari, to the Egyptian outlet Kora Plus.

“All negotiations are finished. There is an agreement with Madrid and with Paris. Now it’s time to choose Kylian,” said the woman who partly manages her son’s affairs.

Mbappé’s contract expires on June 30 and the 23-year-old striker doubts between staying at PSG, which according to the press has made him a spectacular financial offer, and Real Madrid, the club he dreamed of playing for as a child.

He has promised to communicate his decision “before” the next concentration of the French team (May 28), so the announcement could be made this weekend, according to the French press.

Are you going or staying?

Will Metz’s reception on Saturday in the epilogue of the Ligue 1 season be Kylian Mbappé’s last game in the Paris SG jersey? The star striker promised that he will soon announce whether or not he will go to Real Madrid.

“I hope that we enjoy that night and that we take advantage of the party to thank all the former players and former coaches thanks to whom we were able to register our names in this tenth historic title,” said Mauricio Pochettino.

The PSG coach imagines a festive Parc des Princes, with the champion trophy, which will be presented by the 2004 Ballon d’Or winner Andrei Shevchenko, and with a fitting farewell to the players who, in principle, will leave at the end of the season as Angel Di Maria. But in the French capital everything revolves around Mbappé, whose contract ends on June 30, and whose decision keeps the world of football in suspense.

Mbappé, wanted by Real Madrid, has not yet decided his future. Last Sunday, Mbappé declared that he will decide on his future “before” the start of the next concentration of the French team, scheduled for Saturday, May 28. One day after PSG-Metz nothing has leaked. “I don’t know his decision,” said Pochettino.

A source close to the player’s environment considered on Thursday the possibility that Mbappé spoke this weekend or throughout the next week, while various media, such as L’Equipe or RMC, evoked a possible announcement this weekend. “All the negotiations are finished. We have an agreement with Madrid and Paris. Now it’s time to choose Kylian,” the player’s mother, Fayza Lamari, assured the Egyptian medium Kora Plus.

Doubts

Mbappe in a match between France and South Africa.

After having announced with great pomp the player’s “yes” to Real Madrid on Tuesday, the sports newspaper Marca was less forceful this Friday, stating that “the white club is concerned”. And the hypothesis that Mbappé continues at PSG gains weight in some Spanish media.

“I think he will be at Real Madrid. One day they call us white, the next day black, he does nothing but change… but I think so,” said the president of the Spanish LaLiga, Javier Tebas, during a talk on Friday. Madrid.

Mbappé’s decision will have a huge impact on PSG’s competitiveness in the coming seasons, or on the income of a Real Madrid eager to inaugurate its remodeled Santiago Bernabéu stadium with a new “galactic” signing.

While waiting, the 23-year-old striker is about to close a historic year for him, in which he is one step away from becoming the first player to finish as top scorer (25) and best passer (17) at the same time. of Ligue 1 in the same season. Fans, managers, players… the entire soccer planet awaits the outcome of this soap opera that began in 2017, when Real Madrid had tried to attract Mbappé, finally signed by PSG for 180 million euros (190 million dollars).

AFP

