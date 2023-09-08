Kylian Mbappé is willing to give up a huge loyalty bonus in his contract with the Paris Saint-Germainbut he has once again made it clear to the club that he will not sign a new agreement, sources have reported to 90min England.
Mbappé decided this summer that he would not exercise his part of a mutual option to extend his current contract until 2025. Now, he is on track to leave at the end of the season on a free transfer.
The Frenchman’s decision was met with fury by PSG, to the point of removing him from the first team while the club tried to sell him to the highest bidder. PSG accepted a world record transfer offer from Al Hilal worth 300 million euros (259 million pounds), but did not even speak to the Saudi Arabian League side.
Mbappé’s stance has always been that he wanted to play for PSG this season before leaving, but the French giants have insisted they did not want to lose him on a free transfer.
90min understands that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi even told Mbappé that he would not wear the PSG jersey again during talks with his mother and his agent Fayza Lamari.
However, in recent weeks, as it has become increasingly apparent that Mbappe will not be leaving this summer, with no offer made by his long-term admirer Real Madrid, more talks have been taking place.
90min understands that PSG have continued to push for Mbappé to sign a new deal, potentially including a release clause that would allow his future departure for a fixed amount. But it is not believed to be being considered.
However, some sources suggest that Mbappe has agreed to forgo an €80m bonus owed to him over the course of this season, which would actually mean €100m in savings for PSG.
Now that Mbappé has also returned to the pitch, Al-Khelaifi is full of praise for his star striker: “Kylian Mbappé is an incredible player and a fantastic person. And the PSG team, on and off the pitch, has never been so close.”
But as the player keeps insisting that he will not sign a new contract, his time in Paris is coming to an end.
