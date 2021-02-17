Thanks to three goals from Mbappe, and another target from Moise Kean, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) achieved their first victory at the Camp Nou against Barcelona and took advantage in the knockout stage of the Champions League. UEFA. The return leg will be played at the Parc des Princes on March 10.

PSG, a team led by Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, arrived at the Camp Nou with the disadvantage of not having the Brazilian player Neymar, who despite having expressed his desire to play the game against his old team, could not do so due to injury.

Top 3 two games that I most wanted to play 😢 – Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) February 16, 2021

The eleven Parisian, current runner-up in the tournament, started low on the scoreboard when Argentine Lionel Messi scored a penalty that broke the parity in the Barcelona stadium.

At 32 minutes, Mbappe, who had already threatened the Barça defense, took advantage of a ball in the area to overcome Lenglet and shoot hard at the goal of Ter Stegen, who was left with no option to avoid the 1-1 with which they went to break.

At 65 minutes ‘Donatello’, as Mbappe is nicknamed, would score the second goal of the night and for his team in the game. Alessandro Florenzi received a ball from the right and launched a cross that found the 22-year-old completely unmarked to beat the Barça goalkeeper.

Moise Bioty Kean extended the account for the team led by Pochettino at 70 minutes. Leandro Paredes launched a cross, after collecting a free kick, which was headed by the Italian Kean to put the (1-3) momentary.

With five minutes to go, Mbappe capped a swift counterattack from the Parisians to score his third target of the night.

Rivalry Barcelona – PSG on the rise

The rivalry between the two teams in Europe dates from the 1994-1995 season, when the Spaniards won the Cup Winners’ Cup final by defeating the Parisians one goal to zero (1-0).

However, these two clubs have become protagonists in Europe in recent years. Additionally, the move of the Brazilian player Neymar Jr from Barcelona to PSG has increased the competition between the two teams.

Prior to the 2020-2021 season, both clubs had met ten times for the Champions League. This includes one group stage series (2014-2015), one round of 16 series (2016-2017) and three quarter-final series (1994-1995, 2012-2013, 2014-2015).

Between the direct elimination series, only once has PSG eliminated Barcelona. Fans remember the 1994-1995 season, when they advanced in the bracket by getting a one-goal tie at the Camp Nou and then outscored their rival at home two-for-one (2-1).

However, many bitterly remember the episode suffered in the round of 16 of 2016-2017. PSG won the first leg played at home four to zero (4-0) and then Barcelona, ​​at that time led by Luis Enrique, turned the key with a score of six to one (6-1).

The curious fact of the game is that Neymar Jr, despite not being on the field, was very active on social networks. Thus he questioned the penalty in favor of Barcelona and celebrated the goals of his team.

Terça complete hein … vitória PSG ea saída do Nego say 😜 what a day friends – Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) February 16, 2021

The return leg will be played on March 10 at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Depending on the evolution of Neymar’s injury, the Brazilian could be on the court.

