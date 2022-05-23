The French government spokesperson, Olivia Grégoire, described this Monday as “good news” that Kylian Mbappé has decided to continue at Paris Saint Germain (PSG), after speculation in recent months about a possible signing for Real Madrid.

Grégoire, who appeared at a press conference at the end of the first Council of Ministers of the new Executive Appointed last Friday after the April 24 re-election of President Emmanuel Macron for a new five-year term, she was questioned about Mbappé.

(Luis Díaz: impressive numbers in just 13 games with Liverpool)

(Nairo Quintana would leave Arkea and run with two other Colombians)

the famous phrase

A journalist asked him what Macron’s role had been in the decision to

Mbappe, knowing that the head of state really likes football and is in regular contact with PSG’s star striker.

“I don’t have an answer,” acknowledged the spokeswoman, who told the journalist that she had not spoken with the president about this issue, but that she was going to look for information to be able to answer him during the day. “It’s a good question and good news, if I may,” he added.

The player, for his part, justified his decision in a post on his Twitter account, announced on Saturday, to renew until 2025 with Paris Saint-Germain, where he is convinced that he can “continue to grow”.

PSG’s star attacker wanted “thank the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez” for trying to sign him: “His disappointment is at the height of my doubts. I will be his first fan for the Champions League final (against Liverpool, on Saturday May 28) in Paris. In my house,” he said of the Spanish team.

(Santiago Buitrago: where did the best Colombian in the Giro d’Italia come from?)

(Luis Díaz, how much did Liverpool earn for being second in the Premier League?)

EFE