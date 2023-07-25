He Barcelona denied on Monday having any contact with him paris saint germain to sign up kylian mbappeas published by the French newspaper L’Equipe, which ensures that the Parisian club would be willing to sell the striker to the Catalan entity.

According to this newspaper, the directors of Barça and PSG would have scheduled a telephone meeting this Monday to discuss the transfer of Mbappé, but sources from the Spanish club denied this to EFE.

surprised

In fact, from the Barcelona entity they were very surprised by the news, which they consider a maneuver by the Parisian club to mislead while they are considering various options in the market or pressuring the Real Madrid, that he has never hidden his interest in signing the player.

According to information from L’Equipe, the Saudi club Al Hilal orHe is offering 300 million euros for Mbappé, a record offer that PSG would be willing to accept if the French striker agreed to leave.

But the French entity is also open -says the newspaper- to other options to transfer to ‘7’, which it has left out of its summer tour of Japan and South Korea, a way of putting more pressure on its pulse for its future.

The forward continues these days training in the new PSG sports city in Poissy, on the outskirts of Paris, along with the rest of those discarded from the Asian tour. A form of the Qatari board of the Parisian club to pressure him so that he either extends his contract for another year, until June 2025 before July 31, or leaves this summer, but with a transfer.

PSG thus seeks to prevent Mbappé, its flagship player, from leaving free at the end of 2024, as the striker has stated that it would be his decision, which would imply that he can sign for other clubs for free.

EFE