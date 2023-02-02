The Paris Saint-Germain increases its advantage with respect to the second in Ligue 1 after winning 3-1 in its visit to montpellier and the loss of Lens at home against Nice, but the team from the capital is waiting for kylian mbappeinjured 13 days before the Champions League round of 16.

The French star was injured after minute 20 of the game and withdrew with an apparent problem in the thigh of his left leg.

(Piqué, ‘without remedy’: his son’s unexpected reaction in front of Shakira’s house)

(Shocking images of the accident that killed a Nascar driver child)

If the injury is confirmed, it would be a severe setback for Paris SG, which in just thirteen days will receive the Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

From bad to worse

“He received a blow to the back of the knee or thigh, let’s see,” said the coach. Christopher Galtier to the Canal+ cameras, estimating that “it does not seem very serious”.

The Spanish Fabián Ruiz (55), the Argentine Lionel Messi (72) and the young Warren Zaire Emery (90+2), while Arnaud Nordin he scored the goal of honor for the locals (89).

The adversities were accumulating for Paris SG in the first 50 minutes of the game: Kylian Mbappé missed two penalties in the first minutes and after minute 20 he was hit by an opponent and had to retire with a hamstring injury left.

Messi, goalscorer

Half an hour into the game, it was the Spanish center-back Sergio Ramos who had to leave the field after receiving a blow “in the adductor, but it doesn’t look serious,” said Galtier and even the VAR seemed to want to make it more difficult for the Parisians. annulling two goals, one to Lionel Messi (35) and the other to Achraf Hakimi (52).

Everything was smoothed out for the Ligue 1 leader when Fabián Ruiz took advantage of a rebound from Benjamin Lecompte, who had saved Mbappé’s two penalties, to score the first goal of the game (55).

Just a few seconds after Stephy Mavididi had a great chance to have tied, saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, It was Lionel Messi who sentenced (72).

After receiving a great pass from Fabián Ruiz inside the area, the Argentine controlled with his right foot and chipped the ball with his left to overcome Lecompte’s departure, scoring his ninth goal this season in Ligue 1.

Nordin cut back to a minute for 90, but the youngster quickly Zaire Emery avoided any hint of surprise. PSG has 51 points, five more than Marseille, which is now second after beating Nantes 2-0 (13th) and Lens (3rd with 45 points) losing 1-0 at home against Nice (8th) , ending a 10-game winning streak at home.

(Mourning in soccer: young promises die after serious bus overturn, video) (Chilling video: this is how the player’s leg was broken in Australia)