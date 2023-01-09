“A Zinedine Zidane I wouldn’t have answered the phone,” said the president of the French Football Federation Noel LeGraet, this Sunday on RMC radio, one day after renewing as coach until 2026 Didier Deschamps.

Asked if Zidane, who seemed the number 1 option to replace Deschamps, had called him in recent days, Le Graet was forceful with the French football legend.

“I wouldn’t even have answered the phone. To tell him what, ‘Hello sir, don’t worry, look for another club, I just reached an agreement with Didier’?” Le Graet said.

The 81-year-old FFF president was also very dry when asked about the information linking Zidane to the Brazilian team’s bench.

“I would be surprised if he went there. He can do what he wants, it does not concern me. We have not met and we have never considered separating from Didier Deschamps,” he said.

Head on

“I don’t have anyone to save, he can go wherever he wants, to a club, he will have many who love him in Europea great club”, he added. Le Graet’s statements were criticized by Les Bleus star Kylian Mbappé.

“Zidane is France, you can’t disrespect the legend like that,” the PSG player wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday the French federation announced that Deschamps’ contract was renewed until 2026 and the World Cup to be organized United States, Mexico and Canada.

— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) January 8, 2023

AFP