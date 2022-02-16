On this day of the round of 16 of the Champions League, Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid faced each other at the Parc des Princes, in a match that, a priori, could perfectly be the final of the competition, but chance would have it They will meet in this round.
There were doubts about how both teams would take to the field, but the white coach went for it all, betting on Benzema as the starter, while Mauricio Pochettino decided to reserve Neymar.
Thibaut Courtois was the best player in the Madrid team, making his first appearance in the 17th minute, the Belgian had to become a giant in a one-on-one against Kylian Mbappé. The meeting was going to continue with the same development, dominance of Paris Saint Germain against a Real Madrid that did not finish finding. In the 37th minute, Casemiro received a yellow card that made him miss the second leg.
Already in the second part, the protagonists were repeated again and Courtois made a great save on Mbappé. Mendy will not be able to play the second leg of this tie either, he was booked in the 56th minute. Already in the 60th minute, Carvajal took a penalty on Mbappé, Messi would shoot it and the Belgian goalkeeper had to appear again to save his team.
Mauricio Pochettino began to pull strings on the bench and let Neymar in to see if he could achieve what he needed to materialize the chances his team was creating. Ancelotti did not sit idly by and gave entrance to Lucas Vázquez and Rodrygo.
Ancelotti saw it necessary for Fede Valverde to enter the field of play, in order to relieve his men a bit, but it was of little use. In the stoppage time, Kylian Mbappé did justice and scored a great goal to put the locals ahead in the tie.
