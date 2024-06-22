There is a lot of controversy in France after the case Kylian Mbappé. The French national team star filed a formal complaint against the Paris Saint-Germain (former club) for non-compliance with salaries and bonuses that total close to 100 million euros.

The newspaper L’Equipe was the one who advanced the information while the selected France was facing against Netherlands on the second date of the group stage of Euro 2024.

Mbappé is not going to forgive the 100 million

The claim was made through his own lawyers. Mbappe to the French Professional Football League (LFP), whose regulations establish that salaries must be paid no later than the last day of each month.

The aforementioned newspaper had already commented a few weeks ago that the PSG had not paid the April and May salaries to its star, who did not renew and his contract expires on June 30 of this year, but who has already signed and was presented by Real Madrid for the next five seasons.

It seems that the Parisian club, owned by Qatar, “has no intention of paying him his June salary either.” Mbappe He would also still have to receive some part of the bonuses he was due to receive during the season just ended.

The claim represents a new step in France where, in recent months, a stormy relationship between the French star and the club’s president, Nasser al Khelaifi, has been reported due to the decision not to renew his contract.

Gentleman’s agreement?

The sheikhs and the PSG They cling to a gentlemen’s agreement they made with Kylian Mbappéwho would have said in 2023, according to some sources, that he was going to forgive the 80 million euros in bonuses if he left the club as a free agent, something that happened this year.

However, the Parisian team does not have any document that supports what was said by Mbappe This agreement was between the player and the president of the French team. The agreement was verbal, L’Equipe points out that the player “clearly intends not to leave anything behind.”

