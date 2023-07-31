Another chapter of the novel of the future of kylian mbappe has been known in the last hours, while nothing is confirmed about where the football star of France.

Mbappé, it is known, wants to leave the psga team that has put a price on their departure, a long ticket that few can pay.

It is an option

It is already known that he rejected a juicy football offer from Saudi Arabia and several options are already known where you can land.

The last thing that was known is that, according to information from ‘Daly Mirror’, PSG would have opened negotiations with the Liverpool.

It was learned that Mbappé could be transferred for a season to the cast in which the Colombian is, Luis Diaz.

“It is warned in Sport de Barcelona that “it would be an operation that represents a 180-degree turn in the case and that could unlock the impasse in which PSG and Kylian Mbappé have been installed since the footballer”.

And the Real Madrid?

And he adds: “The French striker’s decision has left the Parisian club in a position of inferiority compared to Real Madrid, which only has to wait patiently for another year to take the footballer without having to pay a transfer.”

The Spanish club has not moved despite already knowing the price at which PSG has priced the striker’s departure: 250 million. Florentino Perez, the president, it is said, will not modify the plan drawn up.

“The irruption of Liverpool can unravel the situation. The ‘reds’ already tried to sign Mbappé last summer, before the French international accepted the multi-million dollar renewal offer that PSG put on the table. And now, they are willing to make an effort to satisfy the wishes of their coach, Jurgen Klopp, who believes that the team needs a goalscorer to bid for titles again. We must not forget that Liverpool has been relegated to play in the Europa League this season after being sixth in the Premier League, ”says the information.

