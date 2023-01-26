Kylian Mbappé, close to making history: goes for this Cavani record at PSG

Talk about kylian mbappe It is referring to the history of PSG and France. The 24-year-old forward has boasted of scoring the number of goals that, in a few years, would be close to breaking all the records of the great footballers in the entire history of the sport.

Mbappé, for history

Photo: Christophe Petit-Tesson. efe

World champion with France in 2018 and recently runner-up in Qatar gives one reason to think that it will not be the first or last time that Mbappé is close to achieving another world title.

In addition, he was one goal away from matching Just Fontaine’s record, as the top scorer for the French in the orbital event, and four scores from matching Klose, as the best scorer in the history of the World Cups.

At the club level, he has won everything with PSG, from the field. The debt continues to be the Champions League, where it was runner-up in 2020. This season they will have the chance to play it again, because in the round of 16 they will face Bayern Munich.

The previous season ended with all the scandal of his renewal, now, with other rumors about a possible departure from the club. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé will continue scoring goals and breaking records. One of them is very close, since he would equal Edinson Cavani, as the top scorer in the history of PSG.

The Uruguayan scored 200 goals with the Parisians, between 2013 and 2020, when he left the institution. Mbappé arrived at the club in 2017 and from there he has written his history with 196 celebrations, being four goals behind Cavani.

