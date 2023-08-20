Stuck without Kylian Mbappé in a sterile first half, Paris Saint-Germain entrusted themselves to their franchise player to unblock the duel against Toulouse, who started a draw (1-1) despite the electric reappearance of the French international, author of the goal for his team after provoking and converting a penalty ten minutes after jumping onto the pitch.

Again, Mbappé monopolized all the prominence of PSG. On the first day, due to his absence; in the second, due to his presence on the bench after more than a month away from first team training.

He missed almost all of PSG’s friendlies, the tour of Japan and the erratic debut of his team in Ligue 1 against Lorient (0-0).

This week, at last, Luis Enrique received permission from the offices to have his best player and, delighted, he summoned him for the commitment against Toulouse.

Mbappé sat on the bench next to the latest and brand new signing of Paris Saint-Germain, Ousmané Dembélé, that he has barely had a week to work together with the rest of his colleagues. Both, substitutes, coincided with Marco Asensio, one of the two sacrificed in the boring draw of the first game against Lorient. The other was Danilo Pereira, who left his gap in the center of the defense for Marquinhos.

Vitinha advanced his position to form an attacking trio with Gonçalo Ramos and Lee Kan-in and Fabián Ruiz took Asensio’s place. Luis Enrique moved those pieces to revitalize a team that got stuck in its debut and needed to give another image.

However, in the first half, PSG offered more of the same: a lot of possession, few chances and a lack of fluidity, verticality and speed. Only Vitinha, between the lines, managed to break Toulouse’s defensive system on two occasions.

In both, he took the back of the defense to filter passes to Achraf Hakimi that did not end in a goal because the winger met the young goalkeeper Guillaume Restes (18 years old) and with the mistake of Ramos, who sent the ball down the line background a very clear occasion to the center of the Moroccan.

PSG, in full reconstruction, clearly lacked a spark and inspiration in the last meters. That’s why Mbappé and Dembélé were on the bench. And, after a not very brilliant first part, both were expected to leave at some point in the second.

Specifically, Luis Enrique took six minutes to get both onto the pitch. Fabián Ruiz and Lee Kang-in left and Paris Saint-Germain entrusted themselves to the electricity of their two stars, who did not disappoint.

Soon things started to happen. Dembélé made his debut with a huge spout and Mbappé, just ten minutes after leaving the pitch, caused a penalty that he converted himself.

Mbappé celebrated with rage and complied with the script that seemed written: Paris Saint-Germain without Mbappé would be stuck and with Mbappé on the pitch they would react. That’s how it went.

Mbappé did not skip a single line of that script and became the reagent for Paris Saint-Germain, who, however, conceded the equalizing goal from a penalty with five minutes to go. In an absurd move, Achraf accidentally stepped on Zakaria Aboukhlal’s boot inside the box and Aboukhlal himself scored the equalizer.

Then, Mbappé unsuccessfully tried to throw his team on his back. He didn’t get it. Neither in the five minutes that remained until the end nor in the seven added.

Toulouse resisted well the onslaught of an injured rival and in the end left the current champion without his first victory of the season, who only lived 23 minutes of happiness: between 62, when Mbappé put Paris Saint-Germain ahead, and 85, when Aboukhlal equalized.

And, despite the puncture, and they are two out of two in their first matches, the fan of the Parisian club surely appreciated the appearance of a player who has been fallow for more than a month due to issues related to dispatches. Soccer appreciated his return.

Efe

