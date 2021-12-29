Mbappé has just been named as best player of the year according to Globe Soccer Awards. After receiving the award, he had an interview with CNN most interesting. I speak about his future at PSG and about his possible departure to Madrid, since his contract ends this summer and in the last transfer window he asked to leave.
“I was honest, I said what I felt and the feelings I had“Kylian said when asked about his latest situation in the transfer market. Mbappé spoke about all the topics that were proposed to him, one of them the Champions League tie against Real Madrid to be played on February 15, to which the player answered: “I will give everything I have to win the Champions League, the league and the Cup. I want to give everything to the fans, because they deserve it“He also added that he would not leave the club in January under any circumstances.
” I said what I felt and what I had in my heart. But I’m happy to stay, it’s my city too. I’m French and I want to win it all this season “. Mbappé said when they asked him about his desire to leave and how insufficient PSG saw him.
Later they asked him about his signing with Madrid, Kylian smiled and left the question as best he could, saying: “The only thing I have in mind is to beat Madrid in February and March, it is the most important part of the season. Of course, we want to step forward now. It’s been two years in the final, semifinal, but now we want to win“.
They asked him about Paris to which Kylian replied: “Paris is my city, it’s where I was born, it’s where I grew up. Playing for PSG is an incredible feeling to play with your family and friends alongside you“. To finish they asked him about Messi and Neymar:”It is a pleasure. I tell my friends and I will tell my children that I played with him. We have to enjoy seeing it in Paris. It is a historic moment. “
#Kylian #Mbappé #hide #colors #asked #Madrid
Leave a Reply