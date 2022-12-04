Kylian Mbappé is a player destined for greatness. At his young age, the French striker already knows what it is to win a World Cup and to have played an important role in obtaining the title. In his second World Cup tournament, the Paris Saint Germain player seems determined to break more records and continue writing his history in golden letters in this competition.
This Sunday, December 4, Mbappé contributed two goals in the victory of Les Bleus over Poland in the round of 16. In this way, the former Monaco reached nine goals in his personal record in the World Cups, thus tying, at just 23 years old, Lionel Messi, Uwe Seeler, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Roberto Baggio, Jairzinho, Paolo Rossi, David Villa, Vavá, Christian Vieri and Eusebio.
The PSG striker broke an impressive record this Sunday in his presentation against Poland: Mbappé surpassed Eusebio, the great legend of Portuguese soccer, in an indicator. With his double against the Poles, Kylian became the youngest player to reach nine goals in a World Cup.
Mbappé achieved nine goals at the age of 23 with 349 days, while Eusebio, who owned the brand, had achieved this feat at the age of 24 with 186, in 1966.
The French team, despite the doubts it generated before the start of the tournament, has become the main candidate to win the title. And on the way to the final it seems that Mbappé will continue to break records.
