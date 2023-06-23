Kylian Mbappé: bomb operation, they take for granted agreement between PSG and Real Madrid

In Spain they assure that there is already an agreement between the PSG and Real Madridso that the French striker kylian mbappe be part of the ‘merengue’ club.

What is assured is that the Emir and Florentino Perez, president of the Spanish club, reached an agreement for Mbappé to wear white.

(Gerard Piqué: they ‘remove the sun’ and accuse him of being class-oriented, racist and unfaithful) (Video: the controversial play that could change the final between Millionaires and Nacional)

Confirmed?

This option has been around for a long time, but the player’s latest events with the Parisian club have accelerated what would be the most important transaction in world football in recent times.

It is noted that Real Madrid reached an agreement with its PSG counterpart to cancel the sum of 200 million euros for the scorer’s pass and 50 million for bonuses.

Recently, Mbappé warned that he will not renew his contract with his current club, that he would fulfill it until mid-2024 and he would leave the team, something that does not suit PSG, since the player would go free.