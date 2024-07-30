Through its investment fund Coalition Capital, Kylian Mbappé became the majority shareholder of Stade Malherbe de Caen, currently in Ligue 2 in France, on Tuesday evening.
Kylian Mbappé changed dimension this summer. A few days after officially joining Real Madrid, the French striker also became an owner of the club.
This Tuesday, The Team announced that Mbappé, through his investment fund Coalition Capital, has officially signed the documents that make him the majority shareholder of Stade Malherbe de Caen (Ligue 2).
A news that has been expected for a few hours and which should not take long to be made official by his club in Caen. The Mbappé project follows that of Oaktree, which gave rise to a major social plan to safeguard employment at the club, a symbol of Caen’s economic and sporting difficulties.
Pierre-Antoine Capton, a businessman who made his fortune in the audiovisual, hotel and catering sectors and who has been in Caen since 2020, remains a minority shareholder in the club, holding 20%. Until now, he was chairman of the supervisory board of SM Caen.
For its part, Real Madrid is in the United States for pre-season without its new player, who could make his debut in a merengue shirt against Atalanta in the European Super Cup.
