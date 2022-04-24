Leonardo Nascimiento, sports director of Paris Saint-Germain, confirmed this Saturday that striker Kylian Mbappé, wanted by Real Madrid and with an unrenewed contract at his current club until June 2022, has “a chance” to stay in the entity chaired by Nasser.

In statements to Canal Plus after the clash against Lens, Leonardo did not close the door for Mbappé to renew with Paris Saint-Germain and alleged that one of the reasons for this to happen is that things have changed for the Parisian entity in the recent times.

“Decisions will have to be made, Mbappe? The discussions are always there. Yes, in Doha people meet. Nasser was not in Paris for important meetings in Doha. Kylian is clear about it, he continues to reflect, he sees that things have changed. We have constant communication. What he says, I think is the truth. He is thinking. I think there is a possibility that he stays, also that he leaves, but I think he is really thinking about it, “ he explained.

Mbappé assures that there is no progress

However, two months before the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe did not want to comment on a change of scenery with a possible destination for Real Madrid.

“No, no, no, nothing has changed. I have nothing more to say”answered briefly to a question about his professional future.

He also spoke about PSG celebrating in an almost empty stadium. In part, because a section of the stands left in the 75th minute to protest their team’s season. And, on the other hand, because the rest of the Parisian fans left the stadium as soon as the game was over.

“I’m not disappointed, they want to celebrate, they celebrate, they don’t want to, they don’t celebrate. The public was there, it’s not because a minority has left, they don’t represent all the fans but a minority. The stadium was full. We celebrated it among ourselves in the locker room, only the cup was missing. I’m enjoying it,” he said.

