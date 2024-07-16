In a press conference, Kylian Mbappé detailed the reasons for his choice for the real Madrid.The opportunity for him to review his future position in the club’s system.
“I will play wherever the coach puts me on the field.” In a press conference, Kylian Mbappé returned to his future position within the Madrid system. The French striker leaves this decision in the hands of his new coach, Carlo Ancelotti.
“It’s a detail for me. I just want to be on the pitch. I want to play and help Real win titles” Kylian Mbappé already has ambitions. The new Merengue player has the advantage of being able to play in all attacking positions, a plus for him in this squad.
Kylian Mbappé therefore leaves doubts about his future use at Real Madrid. Last season, the captain of the ‘Bleus’ played more in the attacking axis, both at club and national team. The possibility would exist in Carlo Ancelotti’s system.
In any case, Kylian Mbappé will face tough competition. Real Madrid are armed offensively with the presence of Vinicius Junior, Endrick, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz and Arda Güler.
More Real Madrid news:
#Kylian #Mbappé #answered #prefers #play #winger #striker #season #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply