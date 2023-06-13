Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain that he has no intention of signing a new contract or staying at the club beyond 2024, opening up the possibility of a transfer in the summer transfer window.
Mbappé has attracted a lot of interest from Real Madrid in recent years, but he first turned them down in 2022 when he signed a new contract at the Parc des Princes.
PSG retained the Ligue 1 title but face a summer of change with Lionel Messi departing after two seasons and Neymar also drawing interest after another injury-plagued campaign.
Mbappe was again consistent for the French giants, but Champions League glory eluded them in a round of 16 outing against Bayern Munich and Mbappe’s decision now puts more pressure on PSG.
According to what 90min was able to find out, the club is shocked by Mbappe’s decision, which will force them to sell this summer or let the 2018 World Cup winner walk for free in a year.
The additional year is a mutual option, which means that both parties must agree for it to be exercised.
Is it time for Florentino Pérez’s wallet?
#Kylian #Mbappé #announces #PSG #sign #contract
Leave a Reply