Monday, December 19, 2022
Kylian Mbappé and the message, after losing the World Cup in Qatar

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 19, 2022
in Sports
mbappé

Mbappé after the defeat against Argentina

Mbappé after the defeat against Argentina

He warned that he will not give up.

“We’ll be back,” he promised on Monday. kylian mbappe on his Twitter account, his first words the day after the defeat of France against Argentina in the World Cup final, after a penalty shootout (3-3 after extra time, loss 4-2 on penalties)

Posted shortly before taking the flight back from Qatarthe message is accompanied by a photo of the emblematic player of the team with a serious face and with the top scorer trophy, thanks to his eight goals scored in the tournament, as well as an emoji of the French flag and another with folded hands.

(Argentina: camouflaged fan shows her breasts and can go to jail, video)
(‘Dibu’ Martínez tells why he celebrated with the obscene gesture, video)

Visibly disappointed, the player from Paris S.G. He remained seated on the grass of the stadium lusail and with a lost look despite the attempts of the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron to comfort him.

very affected

“Waking up is difficult,” summed up the French team’s Twitter account, encouraging fans to “send them messages of support.”

the attacker Marcus Thuram he sent a heartbroken message, accompanied by an image in which he sadly looks at the trophy he was unable to take to France.

The players from France are on their way back and should land in Roissy.

Then they will have a meeting with the French fans in the Parisian Place de Concordia.
(Kylian Mbappé: moment in which ‘Cuti’ Romero sings the goal in his face, video) (Exciting: this is how people exploded with the last Argentine penalty, video)

AFP

