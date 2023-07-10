As Kylian Mbappé finishes his visit to Cameroon, his father’s native country, on vacation, Paris Saint Germain is getting ready to start the preseason this Monday, with a new coach, Luis Enrique, and in the midst of uncertainty about the future of the French striker.

In the midst of the conflict over his future (he has one year left on his contract and the club is considering two options: sell him this summer or extend his relationship), Mbappé gave some statements to L’Equipe that went down very badly.

The attacker blamed the club for not winning the Champions League and for not being able to win the Ballon d’Or. “I think that playing for PSG doesn’t help a lot, because it’s a team that divides, a club that divides. Of course that brings bad luck languages, but it doesn’t worry me because I know what I’m doing and how I’m doing it,” he said.

The statements further rarefied the atmosphere. While, according to reports from Radio Monte Carlo, at least six PSG players complained about his words and considered them disrespectful, a former manager of the club threw a huge dart at Mbappé.

It treats of the Brazilian Leonardo, ex-sports director of Paris Saint-Germain, who said that it is necessary to cut the subject immediately.

“For the good of PSG, it is time for Mbappé to leave, no matter how. PSG existed before him and will exist without him.” Leonardo told L’Equipe.

‘You can win the Champions League without Mbappé’

Leonardo insists that Mbappé is not indispensable, thinking about the club’s intention to win the Champions League, his great frustration. The closest he came was in 2020, when he lost the final against Bayern Munich, already with him in his ranks.

“The last six editions of the Champions League have been won by five different clubs and none of them had Mbappé on their team. That means you can win this competition without him”, Leonardo insisted.

In addition, the Brazilian strongly criticized Mbappé’s leadership ability, in a team that is no longer Lionel Messi, who will play for Inter Miami.

“Due to his behavior in the last two years, Mbappé has shown that he is still not a player capable of really guiding a team. He is a great player, not a leader. He is a great goalscorer, not a playmaker. It is difficult build a team around him”, he concluded.

