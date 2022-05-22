France.- European football experienced one of the most complicated situations this weekend and it was knowing that Kylian Mbappe didn’t get to real Madrid After a whole year “flirting” with the idea and in the end the Frenchman decided that it was better to stay at PSG and continue until 2025, which was the date that he has agreed to defend the Parisian colors. Despite all this, the Real Madrid fans were very hurt by the news but Mbappé himself comforted them with a few words.

Hours after he announced that he would stay at PSG, Kylian Mbappé used his social media to clarify a little more his decision and by the way thank Real Madrid and Florentino Perez the interest that they had in him but that he believes that his future is still the French team where he hopes to continue winning more titles and train as a player to one day go out and shine in other teams.

“I would like to sincerely thank Real Madrid and its president, Florentino Pérez. I recognize the luck and privilege of being desired by such a great institution. I have no doubt of their disappointment, it lives up to my doubts”, he said. read. Even the Frenchman, taking advantage of the Champions League final that will be played the following weekend in Paris, will be there supporting them, “I will be your first fan in the Champions League final, in Paris, my home,” it reads.

Kylian Mbappé talks about his decision to stay at PSG | Photo: Capture

Regarding the decision to stay, I bet that in the PSG You have the means to achieve some personal and professional goals. He thanked the French fans for supporting him and all the shows of affection from him since his arrival. “I am convinced that I can continue to grow here within a club that has the means to achieve its goals. I want to thank the president Nasser Al-Khelaifi for his confidence, his listening and patience”, added the striker.

Now the 23-year-old Kylian Mbappé has a long way to go looking to be the best player in the world in the coming years. Apparently, this decision would not completely close his arrival at Real Madrid in future campaigns, but it will be difficult to be accepted by the fans, who have been very clear about his decision. For now, the player has finished his season with the Parisian team and will have a few days off before being able to return to activity.