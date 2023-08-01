Kylian Mbappé’s future is still in limbo. The player had been asked to decide before this Monday about extending his contract, ending in June 2024.

The club no longer believes in an extension of the contract of its striker. To avoid letting him go free, without receiving a transfer fee, he considers his star to be for sale from now on.

In the player’s environment, who did not want to activate the clause that allowed him to extend his contract until 2025, it is repeated that he wants to fulfill his commitment until June 2024.

But the club believes its star has already reached “a preliminary agreement” with Real Madrid to leave within a year, with a bonus for the player for signing, but nothing for his current employer.

For this reason, PSG is studying legal actions against the Spanish club. “PSG is considering filing a formal complaint with Fifa, understanding that Real Madrid has contacted Kylian Mbappé and has reached a pre-agreement with his star to sign a contract in June 2024 as a free agent,” the Spanish newspaper publishes. Brand.

Details of Mbappé’s alleged agreement with Real Madrid

According to this version, there are already several indications that Real Madrid has an advanced deal with the French attacker, who is not part of the PSG tour of Asia. This Tuesday, the team lost 2-1 against Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado’s Inter.

Photo: Richard A. Brooks. AFP

“The first, the letter that he sent last June announcing that he would not renew his contract, although it was not necessary to do so. Secondly, because despite the fact that the club, in its response letter to Kylian’s on July 3, summoned him to solve his case before July 31, the footballer has declined to do so, ”says Marca.

In addition, Chelsea would join the list of interested parties for Mbappé and, according to the publication in the Spanish newspaper, would present a formal proposal in the coming days.



The French newspaper L’Equipe, for its part, assures that the player is “very upset” with PSG and that “he has no intention of making any financial gift to the club”.

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news