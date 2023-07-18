Kylian Mbappé and his friendly return to practice with PSG, will it be final?

Kylian Mbappé and the rest of the Paris SG international players who participated in the June team matches returned to training on Monday passing the traditional tests, a week after his teammates, the club informed AFP.

In addition to the French star and captain Marquinhos, the Italians Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marco Verratti, the Portuguese Danilo Pereira, Vitinha and Renato Sanchez, the Spanish Fabián Ruiz and the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi passed the physical tests on Monday, first in a clinic and then at the new Campus PSG training center, on the Parisian outskirts.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas, back after his loan to Nottingham Forest, the Slovakian Milan Skriniar, the Spanish Marco Asensio and the South Korean Lee Kang-in, newcomers to the club in this market, have also returned to training.

In the first images of the return, Mbappé was seen encouraged and even embraced Neymar.

The hug between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Júnior. Donatello ALREADY reported with PSG. His first day in the Luis Enrique project. WENT BACK. pic.twitter.com/PWbWoWB7JI – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) July 17, 2023

Kylian Mbappé continues without defining his future

Mbappé is still in the eye of the hurricane due to his contractual situation. At the end of the 2023-2024 season, his contract will come to an end and he will be free to sign for the team he wants, without transfer compensation to PSG.

The French club does not accept this situation and has asked him to renew or be sold during this market window.

“Kylian cannot go for free”, said the president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during the presentation of the Spanish Luis Enrique as the new coach, and He set the deadline for a decision on the future of Mbappé on July 31.

Luis Enrique (left), together with Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. See also MotoGP | Marini: "I have something in mind to improve next year"

SPORTS

with AFP

More sports news