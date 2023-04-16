Kylian Mbappé all-time top scorer for PSG, Napoli fails to win again and another downer for Chelsea

With videosThere was plenty of football again on Saturday in the five major foreign leagues, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. In this article you can read what the major teams have done and view the summaries. At the bottom you will find the positions and other information about all competitions.

Premier League

Favorable developments for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United this afternoon at Villa Park. There, Aston Villa won 3-0 against number 3 Newcastle United, which has been in excellent shape in recent weeks and has already won five times in a row. It Aston Villa from Unai Emery, however, has not lost in seven games and would not do so today. Jacob Ramsey deservedly opened the score after eleven minutes, after which striker Ollie Watkins struck twice on behalf of the home team in the second half. Newcastle United, for example, got stuck at 56 points, the same number as Manchester United will visit Nottingham Forest tomorrow.





Erling Haaland has equaled Mohamed Salah’s goalscoring record in the Premier League. The Norwegian striker of Manchester City scored twice in the 3-1 win at home against Leicester City and took his tally to 32 goals in the English league this season. Salah scored 32 times for Liverpool in the 2017-18 season, a record since the Premier League consists of 20 clubs. Previously, 22 clubs were in the Premier League. Andy Cole and Alan Shearer both once scored 34 goals in such a season with 42 games, four games more than now. Cole did that in 1993-1994 for Newcastle United, Shearer a season later for Blackburn Rovers. Thanks to the victory, Manchester City remains in the wake of leader Arsenal, which has three points more. The Gunners take on West Ham United on Sunday. Arsenal then have seven games to go, City still eight. Nathan Aké remained on the bench against Leicester.





Chelsea also lost the third game under interim coach Frank Lampard. The London club had to beat Brighton & Hove Albion at its own Stamford Bridge in the Premier League: 1-2. Chelsea also lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0) last week and are eleventh in the ranking. Joël Veltman was injured at Brighton after half an hour. The Dutchman is missing next Sunday in the semi-finals of the FA Cup against Manchester United. Hakim Ziyech came on for Chelsea in the 56th minute. went Wednesday The Blues in the quarter-finals of the Champions League lost to Real Madrid (2-0). Tuesday is the return.





Tottenham Hotspur despite a goal by substitute Arnaut Danjuma, lost to Bournemouth at home: 2-3. Danjuma came in after 57 minutes, made it 2-2 about half an hour later, but in injury time the visitors still took the three points. Due to the defeat, Tottenham is doing bad business in the battle for the Champions League tickets. The club is fifth, the top four assures themselves of the main tournament of the billion dollar ball. Kenny Tete won with Fulham at Everton: 1-3. Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Brentford 2-0. Crystal Palace was too strong for Southampton with the same numbers.





League 1

Paris Saint Germain has taken an advance on the extension of the title in the French football league. The team of coach Christophe Galtier defeated Lens, the number 2 in Ligue 1, 3-1 and therefore opened a gap of 9 points. Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring after half an hour with his 139th goal for PSG in the French league, taking over the club record from Edinson Cavani. The 24-year-old attacker, who came over from AS Monaco in 2017, needed 169 league games for that. Cavani scored 138 goals in 200 appearances for PSG in Ligue 1.

Series A

Naples unexpectedly dropped points against Hellas Verona in the Italian football league. The almost certain champion-to-be came against the relegation candidate, the number 18 in the ranking, no further than a disappointing 0-0 draw. Victor Osimhen made his comeback at Napoli. The Nigerian attacker and top scorer came in about fifteen minutes before the end. He is expected to be back in the starting line-up on Tuesday in the second meeting with AC Milan in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Napoli lost the first game 1-0 in Milan without Osimhen on Wednesday. Lazio already won 3-0 at Spezia in Serie A on Friday. Napoli still has a 14-point lead over the pursuer.

AC Milan lost points at Bologna. On the field of the mid-engine it became 1-1. The formation of coach Stefano Pioli is fourth in the Italian league, equal in points with number 3 AS Roma. AC Milan had won the first match against Napoli in the quarter-finals of the Champions League 1-0 midweek. Napoli is the unapproachable leader of Serie A. Lazio is in second place. See also What's the best car for a chase? The Audi RS 3, Dodge Hellcat or the Ford F-150 Raptor? Nicola Sansone gave the home team the lead in the 1st minute. He hit from close range, after a cross from Austrian Stefan Posch who broke through on the right. Before the break, Tommaso Pobega made it 1-1 with a devastating shot. Jerdy Schouten played almost the entire match at Bologna. AC Milan will play the return against Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday in Naples.

Internazionale has suffered another defeat in Serie A. The team of trainer Simone Inzaghi was surprised in front of its own audience by the newly promoted Monza: 0-1. Defender Luca Caldirola, who played for Inter in the youth, headed in from a corner kick fifteen minutes before the end.

At the home club, the Orange internationals Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij were in the starting line-up. De Vrij had to be replaced injured at the start of the second half. Inzaghi brought Lautaro Martínez, Edin Dzeko and Hakan Calhanoglu, among others, into the team, but those permanent forces could not prevent Inter from falling again.

La Liga

RealMadrid has not made a mistake in the Spanish league between two matches with Chelsea in the Champions League. The team of coach Carlo Ancelotti won 2-0 at Cádiz. The Madrilenians missed a lot of opportunities, but still took the game in the final phase through goals from defender Nacho and Marco Asensio. Last week, Real was surprised by Villarreal (2-3) in front of its own audience. Ancelotti’s team won 2-0 against Chelsea on Wednesday in the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The return is in London on Tuesday. Real Madrid has 10 points less in La Liga than leader FC Barcelona, ​​which will play against Getafe on Sunday without the still injured Frenkie de Jong. After that, both top clubs still have nine games to play.

Jupiler Pro League

Under the leadership of an outstanding Ruud Vormer, Zulte Waregem has been able to avert relegation in the Belgian football league for the time being. Zulte Waregem won 5-1 at KAS Eupen and with one game to go has 1 point less than Eupen, which is just above the relegation line. Vormer was involved in all goals.

The 34-year-old North Hollander gave three assists and scored the fifth goal himself, his first league goal in the service of Zulte Waregem.

Program Premier League (England)





Program La Liga (Spain)





Program Bundesliga (Germany)





Program Serie A (Italy)





Program Ligue 1 (France)





Program Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)





Standings





