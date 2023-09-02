Kylian Mbappé stays at PSG. Although there was expectation of a possible move to Real Madrid on the last day of the transfer market, the French striker was not transferred. Therefore, he will continue under the baton of Luis Enrique, with the desire to still come out in his eyes.

The Barcelona center-back Eric García will play this season on loan, without a purchase option, at the Girona, as announced by both two clubs this Friday. The 22-year-old Catalan defender, with a contract at the Camp Nou until 2026, stops at Montilivi to look for minutes and to cover the departure of Uruguayan Santi Bueno to English Wolverhampton, although he could also play as a pivot in Míchel Sánchez’s team after the sale of Oriol Romeu to Barça itself.

Manchester City’s Portuguese right-back Joao Cancelo He will play on loan at Barcelona this season, after the agreement signed by the two teams this Friday. “FC Barcelona and Manchester City have reached an agreement for the loan of the player João Cancelo until June 30, 2024,” Barça said in a statement.

joao felixforward of Atlético de Madrid, has extended his contract with the rojiblanco club for two seasons, until June 30, 2029, in addition to accepting a reduction in his salary, to go on loan to Barcelona.

Liverpool announced the signing of Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, from Bayern Munich, for 34 million pounds (40 million euros). With his arrival, Liverpool completes the reconstruction of its midfield, after the

signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai, and the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

