What would you do if you were Kylian Mbappé for 48 hours? Just think about that. The French superstar was asked about the same question, but the other way around. “One thing is certain: I would be outside for two days,” said the Paris Saint-Germain striker.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
06-01-24, 23:27
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Kylian #Mbappé #downside #fame #39Would #pay #lot #bakery #again39
Leave a Reply