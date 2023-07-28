The past cycle was not the best for Kyle Walker, although it is true that the man was key to the end of the season, the reality is that the first semester he was a substitute behind the young Rico Lewis and over time, after of the World Cup he resumed his place as untouchable. With all this, he missed the Champions League final, at least as a starter, due to apparent health issues, but everything indicates that the reason was Guardiola’s decision.
For this reason, since the end of last year, the footballer has considered leaving the ranks of Manchester City and the reality is that neither the board nor Pep Guardiola will put a handbrake on his decision. In fact, they are ready to finalize the sale and it seems that it is imminent, since the player has a full agreement with Bayern Munich and now the City management has put an offer price on him that would put an end to his time within the squad.
From England they report that City expects between 13 and 15 million euros for the departure of Kyle Walker, a price that seems very low for a man of his sporting quality and physical commitment, but that the club has provided to be able to manage the movements future with the campus. In some way, it could be said that the English are anxious for the veteran to leave the club, because in this way they will be able to close the arrival of Gvardiol, surely define the continuity of Cancelo and give Rico Lewis more prominence.
