One of the young soccer players with the greatest projection and great future with the Águilas del América is emilio lara. The 20-year-old has everything he needs to become a benchmark for the club and also to leave to try his luck on the Old Continent. So much so that the footballer Kyle Walker, from Manchester City, surrendered in praise for his skills.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
According to information from the journalist Julio Ibanez of TUDNIt was in the friendly match that both teams played on July 20 in Houston, Texas, where Lara drew attention for her performance on the field.
At the end, the Mexican approached the British defender to exchange shirts, and it was there that Walker told him that he has everything to succeed in England, adding “I’ll see you in England, gain some muscle.”
“You have everything to succeed in Europe, you are very good. You would just have to gain more muscle mass to strengthen yourself (as a defense)”Kyle Walker would have stated.
And everything seems to indicate that these words have filled the 20-year-old soccer player with motivation, since today he is one of the best players that coach Fernando Ortíz has.
Only 8 games have been enough for him to earn a place in the starting lineup and be one of the most prominent in America.
“I’ll see you in England, gain some muscle”
– Kyle Walker
If he continues with that push in each game, clubs interested in his services will soon appear, so in a year or less, he could be saying goodbye to Mexican soccer to join a squad on the other side of the pond.
#Kyle #Walker #Manchester #City #surrendered #praise #Americanist #Emilio #Lara
Leave a Reply