Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler, witnessed the launch of the first stage of the eighth International Tour of Sharjah, in cloudy, rainy weather and cold winter winds, which made it difficult for the competitors’ task. It ended in front of the Sharjah Islamic Bank in the Mamzar area, and Sheikh Faisal bin Humaid Al Qasimi, President of the Arab Cycling Federation, crowned Jordan Kyle of the Torque team as the champion of the stage, followed by the Greek Sursakis and then Nassim Al Saeedi of Dubai Police.

A large number of officials attended the launch and participated in the coronation, led by Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, Abdulmalik Muhammad Jani, Vice President of the Sharjah Sports Council, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee, Muhammad Ahmed Al Awadi, Director General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Dhiban Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the UAE Paralympic Committee. Engineer Salman Al-Hajri, Director of the Authority for Roads Affairs at the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah, Engineer Adel Saleh Al-Hammadi, member of the Sharjah Sports Council, Yasser Omar Al-Doukhi, Director of Touring and Chairman of the Technical Committee and Referees, Hassan Al-Balghouni, Director of Institutional Communication at Sharjah Islamic Bank, and Hamad Al-Mahmoud, representative of the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

The launch had the reasons for success, despite the weather conditions, thanks to the efforts of the organizational work teams.

As for Qasman Al-Tamayouz, Jordan Kyle won the yellow jersey for the best time sponsored by Sharjah Islamic Bank, and Greece’s Sur Sakis got the green jersey for the best points average speed sponsored by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while Nassim Al-Saeedi from Dubai Police won the red jersey for the champion of climbing heights, sponsored by The Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, and Marco Damoah of the French Savoie team won the white jersey for the best time in the general ranking for youth under 23 years old, sponsored by Sharjah Media City «Shams», and Amer Al Dahmani from the Al Shaafar Jumeirah team won the UAE flag jersey for the best time in the general arrangement for the national category Sponsored by the Sharjah Sports Council.

Today, the second stage of the circumambulation will be held, and its title is “University City”, and its distance is 130.7 km, and it starts in front of the Sharjah Academy for Space and Astronomy Science and Technology, and ends at Al Badayer Oasis Resort.