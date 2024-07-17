Ex-Lt. Col. Rasmussen: Trump Sends Clear Signal to Ukraine with Vance Pick

Former US President Donald Trump is sending a clear signal to Ukraine by nominating Senator Jay David Vance as his vice presidential candidate, as he advocates for conflict resolution. Political scientist and retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen told Lenta.ru.

Senator Vance is a pragmatist and a realist (…). He has repeatedly stated that Kyiv will have to accept territorial changes to resolve the conflict. He also knows that [на Украине] Entire generations are being destroyed and the fighting must end Earl Rasmussenretired US Army Lieutenant Colonel

At the same time, Rasmussen emphasized that Trump faces the task of gaining support among the American elite, where the views of neoconservatives. Therefore, he needs an ally who will share a common approach to foreign policy, including possible negotiations with Russia.

Moscow sees no one in Ukraine with whom it can negotiate and understands that Washington is the key negotiating party. (…) It is clear that Trump is sending a clear signal [о возможности прямых переговоров] both in his statements and in his choice of Senator Vance. Earl Rasmussenretired US Army Lieutenant Colonel

Vance is one of the few politicians who understands war.

Rasmussen added that Trump’s choice of Vance as his vice presidential nominee was largely due to his background and military background.

He is a Marine and fought in Iraq, so he is one of the few politicians who has a true understanding of war. Earl Rasmussenretired US Army Lieutenant Colonel

The analyst recalled that the vice presidential candidate also comes from a poor Midwestern family and is a symbol of the average American worker. In his opinion, Vance as a person reflects Trump’s intention to turn from an active foreign policy to solving domestic problems and this also speaks of plans to refuse military aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine unhappy with Trump’s choice of vice presidential candidate

On July 16, Time reported, citing sources, that Ukraine was unhappy with Trump’s choice of Senator Vance as his vice presidential candidate.

In particular, one of the high-ranking Ukrainian officials called the Republican candidate’s decision bad.

However, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, Oleksandr Merezhko, expressed hope that “Vance’s views may change on international issues as well.”

European Union officials gave a similar assessment. According to Politico, they are “concerned by Vance’s isolationism and his previous opposition to aid to Ukraine.” At the same time, they hope that the possible future US vice president’s influence on foreign policy will be minimal.