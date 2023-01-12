CNN: APU fighters said that Kyiv, which promised evacuation, left them without food and water in Soledar

A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Soledar region of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said that Kyiv, which had promised evacuation, abandoned them. About this he told CNN journalists.

As the Ukrainian military clarified, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “were simply abandoned.” According to him, they ran out of food, not enough water. In addition, there are many wounded soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Soledar. The Ukrainian military added that the units tried to leave on their own, but the Russian army did not allow it. He suggested that the APU would not be able to leave the area.

“We were told that we would be recalled. And now we’ve just been abandoned,” he stressed. The Ukrainian serviceman noted that the last evacuation was three days ago. Those who remained in Soledar were ordered to hold out to the very end. “We hold on while we can. But everyone can get tired and eventually reach the limit. It is impossible to keep only high morale for so long, ”he told reporters.

Earlier it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost about 200 fighters during an unsuccessful attempt to counterattack Soledar. Ukrainian troops found themselves without fire cover, including 155- and 152-caliber artillery.