Reuters could not verify his statements and the Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on them, but they are in line with an increasingly confident rhetoric from Kyiv, which has made progress in reclaiming some territory from the Russians.

Although civilians face occasional blackouts and water supplies due to missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure, the momentum on the battlefield is in Kyiv’s favour.

Ukraine is now putting increasing pressure on Russian forces in the south, thanks to the military hardware supplied by its Western allies, including the US-made HIMARS missile system.

“During the all-out aggression, (Ukrainian) defenses destroyed (more than) twice as many (Russian) aircraft as the Soviet Union lost during the ten-year war in Afghanistan, 278 (Russian) aircraft in Ukraine compared to 118 Soviet aircraft in Afghanistan,” General Zaloghny wrote on Twitter. “.