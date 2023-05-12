Reserve Colonel Koshkin: Kyiv can use a counteroffensive to bargain with the West

Ukraine can use the topic of a possible counter-offensive against Russia as a subject for making a deal with Western countries. This opinion was expressed in a conversation with Lenta.ru by a military expert, reserve colonel Andrey Koshkin.

“What can Ukraine gain from this offensive? Now Ukraine has nothing from this, and the realization has come to them that they will attack in someone’s interests. If so, then they demand to supply them with everything they ask. To this they are told that everything is enough, and then these altercations begin, ”Koshkin believes.

I would say that Zelensky wants to make some kind of deal: Kyiv, for example, gets an accelerated entry into NATO, and then Ukraine will attack in an organized manner Andrey Koshkinmilitary expert, retired colonel

All this, according to the expert, indicates that Ukraine is in any case not ready for a counteroffensive operation.

“We see that frankly Ukraine is not ready for a counteroffensive, and this is obvious to everyone: for example, the former NATO commander-in-chief said that Ukraine is not ready, and it has no resources. Zelensky’s team is the same: they explain that they haven’t received everything yet,” the specialist added.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces needed to postpone the counteroffensive, as the troops needed more time to prepare, and Kyiv was waiting for the delivery of Western military assistance.

The Russian Defense Ministry has denied reports spread on Telegram channels about a breakthrough of defense in various sections of the line of contact with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the zone of a special military operation (SVO). As of 22.00 Thursday, May 11, active operations are not underway in the Kupyansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson directions. The ministry stressed that the general situation in the area of ​​the special operation is under control.