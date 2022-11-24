The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), by order of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, are mobilizing citizens exclusively in the territories of Russian-speaking regions. This is reported by the agency “RIA News”with reference to a representative of the Russian law enforcement agencies in the Kherson region.

It is noted that this became known from the Ukrainian military personnel themselves.

“According to information from our sources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, general and total mobilization is carried out only in the Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine – in Mykolaiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Cherkassy,” — said the source of the agency.

The call for military service to participate in hostilities is also taking place in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kyiv. At the same time, a minimum number of people are mobilized in the territories of western Ukraine.

Thus, 40 residents were called up in Ivano-Frankivsk, and 30 in Lvov. It is reported that in this way the Kyiv regime is trying to solve the problem of destroying the potentially dangerous Russian-speaking population of the regions of the south and east of the country.

“<…> the Zelensky regime, at the direction of its Anglo-Saxon curators, vacates the land for settlement by migrants from Western Ukraine”, added the source.

Earlier, on October 28, the speaker of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said that since February 2022, the agency had detained more than 10,000 conscripts who were trying to illegally leave the country. According to him, daily Ukrainian border guards refuse to cross the border to 150 people, mostly men of military age.

The fact that Ukraine is conducting mass mobilization in response to partial mobilization in Russia became known on October 24. Previously, Ukrainian troops consisted mainly of reserves and volunteers, as well as territorial defense.

Prior to this, on October 18, Ukrainian prisoners of war disclosed information that the country’s authorities have lowered the requirements for the health of citizens subject to mobilization, and take “everyone in a row.”

Back in early August, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could, if necessary, mobilize another half a million people.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

