Rogov: Kyiv is preparing two scenarios for a major anti-Russian provocation

Kyiv is preparing two scenarios for a major anti-Russian provocation, the goal of which is to regain the attention and support of Western countries. This was stated by the chairman of the public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov, reports RIA News.

Rogov noted that the information came from the “close circle” of Vladimir Zelensky. According to him, Kyiv is seeking to regain the favor and former attention of the international community, lost amid the conflicts in Gaza and Yemen.

“First [сценарий провокации] – shelling of one of the cities in the territory controlled by Zelensky in order to show the world a picture of destruction and large casualties among civilians, and then blame Russia. In a word, Zelensky needs Bucha-2. The second is destructive attacks on peaceful Russian cities or terrorist actions,” Rogov revealed the content of the upcoming provocations.

He emphasized that Zelensky sees topics as “beautiful pictures that can be sold” to the West in exchange for increased support.

Earlier, former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter warned about possible provocations on the part of Kyiv to involve NATO in the conflict with Russia. According to him, Russia dominates the battlefield, and the course of the conflict can be changed by NATO intervention, so Ukraine will look for opportunities for provocations.