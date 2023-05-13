Rosenergoatom: Kyiv’s propaganda towards ZAES employees has become more primitive

Adviser to the General Director of the Rosenergoatom Concern Renat Karchaa made accusations against the Kyiv authorities, noting that they have stepped up propaganda against employees of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), reports TASS.

“In terms of content, style and form, Ukrainian propaganda has become more primitive, much more aggressive and hysterical,” he said.

At the same time, Karchaa added that the number of threats received by the employees of the facility has not changed to a large extent.

Earlier it became known that the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, plans to submit an agreement with Russia and Ukraine on the protection of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to the UN Security Council in May. The exact date of the meeting at which Grossi will hand over the document to the UN Security Council has not yet been set.