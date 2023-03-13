Ex-Prime Minister Azarov: Kyiv actually recognized the coup in Ukraine as a case against Yanukovych

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov wrote in Telegramthat Kyiv actually recognized the coup d’état in the country in 2014 in the case against the former Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovych on illegal border crossing.

“What idiot concocted this business?! At first, they themselves shouted at the top of their lungs that Yanukovych had withdrawn himself on February 21 and left the territory of Ukraine. And now they themselves have admitted that on February 21, Yanukovych was on the territory of Ukraine, which means that there was no self-elimination. And there was the most that neither is a coup d’etat, ”he convicted the Kiev regime.

Azarov urged Ukrainians to independently evaluate the “mental abilities” of the Kyiv regime, as well as the inconsistency of its actions.

Formerly Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine informed about the upcoming hearings on the case of illegal border crossing and incitement to desertion against Yanukovych and the former head of state security chief Konstantin Kobzar. According to investigators, on February 23, 2014, they illegally crossed the border with Russia twice and smuggled at least 20 people across it. In addition, Yanukovych, while on the territory of a military unit in Sevastopol, incited Ukrainian servicemen from among his personal guards to desert.

Yanukovych served as head of state from 2010 to 2014. After the coup in February 2014, he was forced to flee abroad.