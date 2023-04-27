The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are preparing a series of diversion maneuvers before the counteroffensive, Volodymyr Rogov, head of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said on April 27.

“I have practically no doubt that the main blow will fall on the central section of the line of contact in the Zaporozhye direction between the cities of Orekhov and Gulyaipole,” Rogov said in a conversation with “RIA News”.

He noted that as a distraction, Kyiv will actively engage small reconnaissance groups that will try to transport in several directions. Firstly, through the Dnieper in the Kherson region. Secondly, through the Kakhovka reservoir in the Energodar region.

Earlier on the same day, the assistant to the head of Chechnya, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apty Alaudinov, called the inevitable defeat of Kyiv in the event of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, the day before, Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, indicated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not able to attack due to a lack of weapons, personnel and missiles that can hit a distance of 150 km.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

