Ukraine was accused of non-fulfillment of obligations under the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention

Ukraine and Greece still do not fulfill the obligations of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, writes RIA News with reference to the statement following the meeting of the countries-participants of the convention.

In the document, two countries with commitments to decommission stocks were accused of failing to meet the requirements. “Greece and Ukraine, which have outstanding stockpile destruction commitments, continue to fail to meet them,” the statement said. The members of the convention added that Greece plans to sign a new contract with a company in Croatia to destroy the remaining 300,000 mines within 18 months.

“Ukraine stated that it had 3.3 million PFM-1 (“Petal”) mines in stocks to be destroyed prior to the current conflict,” the experts specified. By April 30, 2023, it must again report on reserves.

Earlier, the UN called unacceptable the use of anti-personnel mines “Petal” during the conflict in Ukraine.