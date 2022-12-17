After one of the largest Russian attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure, the authorities are fighting this December 17 to restore energy and water services, but warn that the process will be slow, given the severity of the damage. Meanwhile, the kyiv Army anticipates that Russian troops are preparing a relaunch of the invasion from their ally Belarus, a country on the northern border of Ukraine, which would take place around the first anniversary of the war, next February.

Air-raid sirens sounded again across Ukraine, including the capital kyiv, on Saturday as the country tried to recover from Russia’s massive attack a day earlier, considered one of the biggest since the Kremlin ordered war last year. almost ten months.

“Please go to the shelters!” the city’s military administration urged the inhabitants of the capital.

Dozens of people take refuge in a metro station, in the midst of air attacks by Russian troops. In kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, on December 16, 2022. © Efrem Lukatsky/ AP

The new assault warnings were issued as experts are trying to restore water, electricity and heating services amid sub-zero temperatures.

In the last hours, the mayor of kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, reported that the authorities managed to restore the water service and the operation of the metro.

However, in most cities it has not yet been possible to resume operations of electric power and heating systems in hospitals and other critical infrastructure hit by the recent barrage of Russian missile attacks.

According to the data released by the attacked country, Moscow launched more than 70 missiles of which the Ukrainian Army managed to shoot down around 60, but the Russian aggression caused emergency blackouts throughout the nation and left at least three people dead, including a child rescued from the rubble in the central city of Kryvyi Rih.

Russia claims it hit Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and military targets

This December 17, the Russian Ministry of Defense recognized the offensive on Friday. It noted that its “high-precision” weapons hit parts of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and military and energy administrative facilities.

Rescuers work at the site where a residential building was destroyed amid a massive Russian missile attack, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, on December 16, 2022. © State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Via Reuters

Vladimir Putin’s Administration justified that most of the damage was perpetrated against the Army, despite the fact that kyiv and its Western allies point out that with this type of operation, Moscow aims to destroy critical civilian facilities to freeze civilians to death, such as part of his new strategy in the war.

“As a result of the attack, the transportation of arms and ammunition of foreign production has been thwarted (…) Ukraine’s arms, military equipment and ammunition production plants have been disabled, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Ukraine warns that Russia would relaunch the invasion from the north next February

The Ukrainian military commander, Andrii Kovalchuk, indicated that Russia is preparing to launch a new phase of the invasion from Belarus, an allied nation of Moscow that borders northern Ukraine, near where the kyiv region is located, to which it belongs. the homonymous capital.

The uniformed officer indicated that the new offensive would likely be launched around the first anniversary of the war, next February, warning of fiercer fighting and calling on Western allies to support Ukraine with lethal weapons, potentially including cluster munitions.

It can “foresee that Russian forces will try to invade Ukraine from the north, east and south, perhaps even on February 24, on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of the country,” Kovalchuk said in an interview with the British media Sky. News.

FILE- A Russian Army paratrooper during a joint exercise between the Russian and Belarusian armed forces on February 19, 2022. © AP

Weeks before the invasion about 10 months ago, Russia mobilized military units on Belarusian soil and although at the time he denied that he intended to attack Ukraine, a few days later Putin ordered the first war in Europe since the Balkans in the 1990s. 90.

In the first part of the invasion, the capture of kyiv was unsuccessful, which was considered a major defeat in the first part of the war in Moscow, in the face of resistance from Ukrainian forces. It was then that Russia reconsidered its strategy and concentrated its offensive in the east and south of its neighboring nation.

Recently, the Kremlin has again mobilized troops to the territory governed by its ally Alexander Lukashenko. In fact, on December 8, Moscow and Minsk reported that they began tactical exercises in Belarus, pointing out an alleged “risk” of Ukrainian attacks in Crimea, a province in southern Ukraine that Putin annexed in 2014.

The Hajun project, which monitors military activity in Belarus, indicated this weekend that several Russian warplanes were observed flying over Belarusian territory and in the direction of northern Ukraine.

With Reuters and local media