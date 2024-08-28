Kyiv authorities want to conduct medical examinations for mobilization around the clock

The authorities of the Kyiv region wanted to conduct medical examinations of military medical commissions as part of the mobilization around the clock. This was stated by the city military administration in its Telegram-channel.

“At today’s meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council, several issues important for the city were considered. One of the urgent ones is the organization and provision of continuous and effective work of the joint mobilization centers. (…) Attention was drawn to the effective work of military medical commissions to ensure round-the-clock medical examinations,” the statement says.

It is noted that for this purpose, city authorities have specified the centers where representatives of district administrations, territorial recruitment centers (TRC, the Ukrainian equivalent of a military registration and enlistment office), police, and health departments will work.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that the country’s authorities return Ukrainians who had left to escape mobilization. According to him, the efforts of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to return citizens to the country are not enough.