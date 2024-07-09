Politico: Kyiv wants to achieve lifting of restrictions on strikes against Russia with US weapons

During the North Atlantic Alliance summit in Washington, Kyiv wants to achieve a complete lifting of restrictions on American weapons strikes on Russian territory. This is reported Politico newspaper, citing the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

According to Yermak, the Ukrainian side intends to obtain permission to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes against the Russian Federation. In addition, Kyiv wants to receive from the administration of US President Joe Biden a list of weapons that are planned to be delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as the timing of their transfer.

Earlier, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs called on NATO partners to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons supplied to Ukraine against Russian military facilities.