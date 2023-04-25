Kyiv proposed to stop direct gas supplies from Russia to the EU and send it through Ukraine

The Office of the President of Ukraine proposed to stop direct deliveries of Russian gas to the European Union (EU), excluding the shipment of fuel through the Ukrainian gas transmission system. About it says in a new plan to strengthen anti-Russian sanctions, which was developed by the international group Yermak-McFaul.

“Stop direct deliveries of Russian gas to the European Union, except through Ukraine. We propose sanctions that will lead to the suspension of all Russian-controlled pipeline routes that are now capable of transporting Russian natural gas to the European market, with the exception of any flows that are sent through the Ukrainian gas transportation system, ”the text of the document says.