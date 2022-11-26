Zelensky: Kyiv wants to send 10 ships per month as part of its grain initiative

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Kyiv wants to send at least 10 food ships a month to poor countries as part of its grain initiative. He announced this at an international meeting in Kyiv, timed to coincide with the launch of the program, writes TASS.

According to him, in total, under the Grain from Ukraine program, by the end of next spring, it is planned to send at least 60 ships from Ukrainian ports to states threatened by drought and famine. “This is Ethiopia, Sudan, this is South Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, Congo, Kenya, Nigeria,” Zelensky listed the countries in need