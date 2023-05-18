FT: Ukrainian leader Zelensky asks G7 to consider holding peace summit without Russia

The leaders of the G7 countries will discuss the proposal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to hold a peaceful summit to resolve the conflict in the republic during a three-day meeting in Hiroshima, a British newspaper reports. Financial Times.

This event, at the insistence of Kyiv, should take place without the participation of Russia. During it, it is planned to discuss Zelensky’s ten-point plan, which includes, as stated, the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine and the complete restoration of the territorial integrity of the republic.