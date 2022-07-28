Some thirty countries have become suppliers of weapons to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. This is a huge transit of war material that has taken on a special dimension with the authorization by the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, the Czech Republic, Poland or France to export more sophisticated and lethal arsenals than those were supplied at the beginning of the crisis. Terrifying in the wrong hands.

Supply is not free. It is subject to controls by NATO, the Pentagon, the EU and Frontex, the European Border Police. And it is finally entrusted to the good faith of kyiv, which must comply with a documentary record of all the war equipment that enters the country and its destination. However, in line with the latest shipments of systems as fearsome as the HIMARS rocket launchers and the Russian resistance to the export of cereal, which is justified, among other reasons, by the risk that the Ukrainians take advantage of the departure of ships to traffic in weapons, the Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar announced yesterday that the Zelensky government has established a monitoring mechanism for Western shipments to clear up any suspicions.

It is true that Moscow has intensified the accusations of smuggling and reselling this weaponry, which kyiv interprets as an attempt to divide allied countries and curb exports. “Western weapons in our hands are very painful for the Russians. Therefore, the enemy takes every opportunity to discredit the armed forces and undermine the trust of our partners, ”says Malynar, who predicts that as the missiles make more of a dent in the invading troops, the spread of rumors will grow.

The British and American intelligence services agreed yesterday that the newly arrived multiple launch platforms have slowed the advance of the occupiers in Donbas due to their greater precision and fire capacity. The Ukrainian commanders calculate that with a hundred HIMAR teams in their hands the war would take an absolute turn.

But it is also a reality that almost no Western ruler (or none) would put his hand in the fire on where each missile, each pistol, each mortar or each box of ammunition is or has been used in the five months that the war has already lasted. war. The fear that some of the equipment will end up on the black market has been a constant since the beginning of the conflict, but it is now reinforced by the greater danger of the exported weapons and their catastrophic consequences if they fall into the hands of terrorists or mafias. “It is illusory to think that in a context of war the fate of weapons can be controlled,” says the Flemish Peace Institute. And more so in the Ukrainian crisis, where the world has turned upside down like never before.

Thirty years after the Yugoslav conflict, thousands of pistols and shotguns used by combatants are still circulating clandestinely. Analysts believe that the same will happen in Ukraine when the fighting ends and an indeterminate amount of light weapons remains “in the hands of anyone, or of criminal organizations.” It is a possible horizon. Unlike Afghanistan – where, despite everything, there were also problems and the United States never managed to find out the whereabouts of Stinger missiles donated to anti-Russian fighters – the Pentagon and the allied armies lack soldiers on the ground who can carry out a tracking shipments on Ukrainian soil.

Tracking



This work is carried out by local agents, satellites and the tracking of military communications as far as the fog of war allows. The more secrecy the Ukrainian General Staff maintains about the distribution of weapons on the different fronts, the less effective Russia will be in its attack strategy. To this we must add the problems of administrative management to control each weapon and the technological simplification of these to sizes that facilitate their theft. Experts believe that if Ukraine ends up becoming a “failed” state, illegal trafficking will skyrocket in the Balkans and Syria, and part of the weapons will probably return clandestinely to Europe. Even so, Washington or London assume the risks when they understand that the Russian invasion represents a worse danger.

Precedents abound. The end of the former USSR unleashed an abundant clandestine movement of Army weapons. Without going back that far, with the start of the Donbass war in 2014, looting was also carried out in Crimea and eastern Ukraine. Some 300,000 light weapons were lost between 2013 and 2015. Only 4,000 were recovered. Ukraine inherited precisely 2.5 million tons of Soviet missiles, howitzers, mines and guns after its independence. Much of this material ended up being sold to third countries, especially in Africa, by the military themselves.

“Arms trafficking, indeed, is something that we are going to monitor even more strongly. There is a risk that weapons will come from Ukraine to the European Union,” Frontex executive director Fabrice Leggeri said in a recent interview with Efe. The agents are “very attentive to new circulation routes that could be developed.” Stinger and Javelin missiles, as well as rifles and ammunition, are naturally harder to track than an S-300 anti-aircraft battery despite having serial numbers.

The same happens, for example, with the Switchblades suicide drones, of which the US has supplied 300 units. “They are not telling us every round of ammunition they are firing and to whom and when. We may never know exactly to what extent Switchblades are being used,” says US Secretary of State John Kirby.