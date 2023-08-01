Kyiv | The trident of Ukraine replaces the hammer and sickle on the shield of the Motherland statue

On Tuesday, the sickle and hammer depicting the Soviet Union were removed from the shield of the Motherland sculpture in Kyiv.

in Kiev On Tuesday, the hammer and sickle were removed from the shield of the gigantic Motherland sculpture. It’s about a campaign where Ukrainians remove symbols of the Soviet Union.

Aiti synnyinmaa is a 62 meter high iconic steel sculpture depicting a woman with her hands up holding a sword and a shield. A hammer and sickle decorated the shield. The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine supports the plan, according to which the woman will be given a new shield, which will be decorated with the emblem of Ukraine, the trident.

It has also been suggested that the sculpture be given a new name Mother Ukraine, says Kyiv Post.

Sculpture was erected in 1981 to honor the victory of the Soviet Union in World War II.

Replacing the license plate is estimated to cost 28 million hryvnias, or just under 700,000 euros. The authorities have assured that the costs will be covered by corporate donations, not state funds.