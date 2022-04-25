The Kyiv Symphony Orchestra begins a concert tour of German cities. In an interview, chief conductor Luigi Gaggero and violinist Liza Zaitseva describe what that means for the country.

DThe Kyiv Symphony Orchestra begins a tour of seven German cities this Monday. All proceeds from the concerts in Dresden, Leipzig, Berlin, Wiesbaden, Freiburg, Hanover and Hamburg benefit humanitarian causes. A conversation with the chief conductor Luigi Gaggero and the violinist Liza Zaitseva.

What will this tour convey, a political, even patriotic message, a musical-artistic one? Both together?

Liza Zaitseva: It’s inseparable at the moment. Ukraine needs help now and should present itself. Of course, arms and humanitarian aid are crucial to the survival of vast numbers of people in all parts of the country. But Ukraine also needs continued presence on the world stage in various fields of art.